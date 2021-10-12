East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.
Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood was found dead behind his company barracks, according to Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra.

The soldier was found unresponsive on Saturday, October 9 and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was provided. Bocanegra said the soldier’s death is under investigation.

News 10 is working to learn more about the soldier and the circumstances surrounding the death.

This article will be updated when we obtain new information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

Latest News

Davis Trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
Oil Cybersecurity
Oil Field Cybersecurity
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Jury summons sent out as Nacogdoches County resume in-person trials
Jury summons sent out in Nacogdoches County as in-person trials resume
Parents, teachers and volunteers make the Pineywoods Fair a success. (Source: KTRE Staff)
KTRE night opens up Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches