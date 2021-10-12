East Texas Now Business Break
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Quilts for Cops is a non-profit organization that handcrafts quilts to be donated to injured first responders across the country.

The organization donated a quilt to Smith County Investigator Josh Decur after he was injured back in June. A week later, Quilts for Cops reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to donate the quilt. The donation itself took place on October 5th.

“He was humbled by it,” Sergeant Larry Christian said.

Christian said it was a gift to the entire office.

“Just to know that there are people out there that were thinking about him, and wishing him well, and hoping that they recover from their injury.”

Quilts for Cops founder Bobbie Bebereia is a retired 911 dispatcher who turned to quilting as a stress reliever. What started as a hobby is now a heartwarming experience.

“I’ll get teary-eyed here, but words can’t describe it,” Beberia said. “But how much comfort they get from them, it’s just so rewarding, I can’t think of another word.”

“I think this is a way to show them that there are a lot of people that respect them, and appreciate what they’re doing,” Quilts for Cops Buffalo Gap Sew Sister’s Volunteer Jessica Munson said.

Quilts for Cops started in 2016 with 31 donations. Between 2017 and 2019, they donated over 300 quilts each year. Last year their donations doubled, and this year they are set to deliver over 700 quilts.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

