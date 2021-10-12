Jury summons sent out as Nacogdoches County resume in-person trials

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Employees with the Nacogdoches County district clerk’s office wasted no time in printing and preparing hundreds of jury summons to be mailed.

Late last week, three judges requested to resume jury trials for the first time in a year and a half. A pandemic outbreak in July canceled the first attempt.

District Clerk Loretta Cammack explains courts are going forward once again. Cammack strongly encourages anyone who receives a jury summons to send back the return form, no matter their answer about serving. This allows clerks to contact them should there no longer be a need for a jury.

