By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds are increasing this morning and it will be mostly cloudy much of the day today.  A few showers and maybe even some patchy drizzle are possible off and on through the afternoon.  Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon with a light southeasterly breeze.  More clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for rain during the day that will increase by evening, especially in northern counties closer to I-30.  Better rain chances will be in the forecast Thursday and then a cold front on Friday brings in drier and cooler air.  Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows this weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

