MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: State expected to rest their case today in trial of William Davis

William Davis trial day 11
William Davis trial day 11
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:49 a.m. - Dr. William Yarbrough, a Dallas VA Hospital pulmonologist, took the stand.

Yarbrough is serving as an expert witness for the prosecution. He has an extensive medical background.

Yarbrough went over how blood travels away from the heart as air travels upwards to the highest area.

The trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital continued Tuesday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

The state is expected to rest their case today. There will be no trial on Friday due to scheduling conflicts.

Dr. Kennith Layton, of Baylor Scott and White Health, was back on the stand Tuesday for cross-examination.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

