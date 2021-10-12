Texas Poet Laureate to headline reading of works by Jenny Lind Porter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The works of a former WT professor turned Texas Poet Laureate will be read during a virtual poetry event hosted by WT on October 14.

Jenny Lind Porter was a professor of English at then-West Texas State University from 1959 to 1961.

More than 20 years ago, Porter, who was Texas Poet Laureate in 1964 and 1965, started donating her collection of books, art and antiques to WT.

Following her death in June 2020, a $2.8 million gift from her estate funded three professorships, a scholarship and a legacy initative to expand the holdings an programs of WT’s The Poets’ Corner.

The first program ‘A Virtual Evening with Jenny Lind Porter’ will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“The planning committee for this event is excited for the guests to hear the profound and prolific poetry of Lenny Lind Porter,” said organizer Dr. Mary Liz Brooks, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter professor of communication. “It is quite the honor to have Cyrus Cassells headline this event as he is also a decorated poet.”

Cassells, the 2021 Texas Poety Laureate, will lead a lineup of readers who’ll share Porter’s works from the Texas Poets’ Corner.

Those interested in attending can register for the event here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.