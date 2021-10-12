Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing this morning and it will be mostly cloudy much of the day today. A few showers and maybe even some patchy drizzle are possible off and on through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon with a light southeasterly breeze. More clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for rain during the day that will increase by evening, especially in northern counties closer to I-30. Better rain chances will be in the forecast Thursday and then a cold front on Friday brings in drier and cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows this weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.