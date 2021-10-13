East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

16 arrested multi-agency prostitution sting operation

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Sixteen people are behind bars following a multi-agency prostitution sting operation in early October.

The operation, which was conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, along with the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security, took place on October 6th and 7th at various hotels across Lubbock. The operation resulted in 16 arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

The sting operation comes on the heels of a new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The arrestees of this operation are listed below:

  • Ifeanyi Francis Okoye, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Aurelien Noumanjue, 29 years old, Solicitation Prostitution, Evading on foot
  • Samuel Logan Wing, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Gerson M Godoy, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Jonathan Heath Riley, 41 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Justin Lee Garza, 40 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants
  • Damien Michael Rodriguez, 31 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Francisco Abimael Rodriguez, 23 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Rodney Oshea Kennedy, 35 years old Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrants
  • Dustin Dewayne Hall, 39 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Buddaharaj K.C., 27 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Sidney Bane Bloomer, 55 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Zachary Lawrence Garcia, 30 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Leobardo Santellano, 25 years old Solicitation Prostitution
  • Mark Matthew Lindem, 44 years old Solicitation Prostitution, Resisting arrest
  • Jose Cox Sanchez, 45 years old Solicitation Prostitution

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. The information is provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold to be the new Diboll CIty Manager
Diboll announces new city manager

Latest News

UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
WATCH: CHRISTUS clinical director describes toll alleged murders took on her
WATCH: CHRISTUS clinical director describes toll alleged murders took on her
Pitued are Justn Chaison (left) and Jared Saulsbury. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office...
Tyler County sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 men in connection with church burglary
Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today