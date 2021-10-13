East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday Oct. 6 amid an...
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday Oct. 6 amid an active shooter report.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Classes have resumed at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting that wounded a teacher and student.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with another student. Simpkins was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His family says he had been repeatedly bullied at school. Wounded teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital Monday. A wounded 15-year-old student who had been in critical condition was upgraded to good condition.

Separately, classes also resumed this week at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston following an Oct. 1 shooting that wounded the school’s principal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Latest News

The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
Texas’ child welfare agency is being accused of removing a webpage with information for a...
Agency accused of removing LGBTQ webpage after criticism
Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today