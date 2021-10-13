Diboll announces new city manager

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Diboll has hired current Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold to be the new Diboll CIty Manager.

Arnold will take over on November 1. In the meantime Keith Wright, interim city manager, will continue to serve.

The full statement from Tuesday night’s city council meeting read as follows:

At tonight’s meeting, the Diboll City Council unanimously voted to select Jason Arnold as the next permanent Diboll City Manager.

Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson said “The Council and I are extremely excited about Jason coming on board and serving the people of Diboll. While he brings a great resume with more than a decade of city government experience, we are most impressed by his energy and enthusiasm. He has already researched some of the most pressing issues for Diboll, and he’s excited about tackling those challenges. Best of all, we believe that he isn’t just looking for a job or a title but that he really wants to be in Diboll, be part of our community, and contribute to building a quality future here.”

“Diboll received approximately 25 applications for the City Manager position, including many with extensive local government and/or management experience. There were multiple candidates that would have most likely done a fine job, and we are thankful that so many quality people want to be a part of Diboll. But after a full review, we all feel strongly that Jason is the very best person to fill this role at this time.”

Arnold has served in various leadership roles in the City of Lufkin since 2011, currently serving as Assistant City Manager since 2017. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor’s from Texas A&M University-Central Texas. He has also completed a host of other courses and certifications that directly relate to the work he will be doing as City Manager.

Arnold said “I am eager to get to know and serve the people and call Diboll home. Diboll is a great community with exciting things happening and my family is thrilled to be a part of it.” Jason’s wife Felicia is a dyslexia specialist with Lufkin ISD. They have three children: Ariana, Noah, and Landry.

Wilkerson said, “The Council and I want to thank Keith Wright for his great work the past few months as interim City Manager. Keith guided the city through the budget process, which is always a crucial time, and he has helped get numerous items more organized and structured to prepare us for the future. When it comes to local government, no one knows their stuff like Keith does, and we know that he will be a friend and advocate for the people of Diboll as he moves on to other endeavors.”

Jason Arnold’s first day as Diboll City Manager will be November 1.

