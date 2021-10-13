East Texas Now Business Break
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fiver area communities will be part of the nationwide event known as Fields of Faith on Wednesday night, October 13.

The event is part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization. Each one is free to the public. events will feature worship and guests speakers.

This is the first time for the event to be held in Nacogdoches. It will feature testimony from high school and college athletes as well as a message from former NFL quarterback Luke McCown.

“Internationally we have seen some amazing results,” Drew Maulsby, Area Director of Piney Wood East FCA said. “I will use Texas Tech as an example. They have thousands of people come and then you have some held at local high schools where maybe just 20 people show up. It is a time to worship and a time of encouragement. Really for us it is not a numbers game. It doesn’t matter if one person shows up or a thousand. At the end of the day it is a time for us to come together and worship.”

Locations for East Texas sites:

  • Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches 6 p.m.
  • Diboll High School, Diboll 6 p.m.
  • Bullard High School, Bullard 6 p.m.
  • West Rusk High School, New London 6 p.m.
  • Chapel Hill High School, Tyler 7 p.m.

