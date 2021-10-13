First Alert: Pacific moisture from a tropical system looks to bring us some rain on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have stayed dry today as the bulk of the rain has been confined to west-central, southwest, and north Texas. That rain is moving parallel to a stalled out frontal boundary, which will have no impact on our local weather.

Our best chance of rain will come on Thursday as Pacific moisture streams in from the remnants of Tropical Storm Pamela, who is currently tracking through central Mexico as we speak. She will track into southwest Texas by Thursday, sending some of that moisture in our direction.

The best chances of rain tomorrow will be for areas stretching along a Crockett to Rusk line and west of there. That means our far northern and western counties and communities will have the best chances to get wet during the day on Thursday.

Our rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to three-quarters-of-an-inch with one-to-two inches possible for areas just north and west of our coverage area.

With the added cloud cover around on Thursday, look for highs to be in the middle 80′s.

Friday will be our last considerable warm and muggy day before a much-advertised cold front greets us with its presence late in the day. A low-end, 30% chance of rain may accompany the frontal passage when it sweeps through the Piney Woods on Friday afternoon.

This frontal passage will usher in much cooler, drier, and refreshing air just in time for the weekend.

With cool, breezy, northerly winds coming in behind the cold front, we will be in store for some fantastic weather this weekend and early next week as high pressure dominates our weather landscape.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.