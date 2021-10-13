Greta Van Susteren explains need for speed to pass infrastructure bill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray Media’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined East Texas Now to share her insight on the delay in passing the infrastructure bill.

Pres. Biden’s term lasts two and a half more years but Susteren said “if he doesn’t get it done now he’ll never get it done.”

Susteren said midterms are looming and now is the best time to attempt to pass the bill because Democrats now have control of the house and senate.

