Hudson sweeps top spots at 17-4A XC Championship

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Cross Country team had another solid 17-4A Cross Country Championship performance.

In the girl’s race Hudson had four of the top 5 finishers with senior Kayleigh Wagnon winning her fourth straight district title with a time 11.56.2

As a team Hudson finished in first with 18 points. Palestine was in second with 46 points and Center finished third with 91 points.

This was the school’s 19th straight girls district championship under coach Amy Stewart.

On the Boys side the race came down to the wire with Hudson beating Palestine by just one point. Connor Graves led the way finishing first individually with a time of 17.04.9. Hudson runners finished 1st, 4th, 8th, 9th and 10th while Palestine finished 2nd, 3rd, 5th,11th, and 12th. Center came in third place.

The top 3 teams will advance to regionals.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.