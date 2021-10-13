East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kilgore men, Trinity Valley women picked for top spots in Region XIV preseason polls

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore men’s basketball team and Trinity County women’s basketball teams have been picked at the top of the NJCAA Region XIV preseason polls.

The Rangers are picked at the top of the East Zone after making the 2021 NJCAA National Tournament last season. Kilgore had eight first place votes. They are followed by Navarro, Trinity Valley, Tyler, Panola, Paris and Bossier Parish. In the South Zone Lee College, led by former Angelina College head coach Nick Wade picked up the top spot with eight first place votes. They were followed by Blinn, Lamar State-PA, Jacksonville, Angelina, Costal Bend and Victoria.

On the women’s side, Trinity Valley topped the poll with eight first place votes, They were followed by Tyler, Panola, Blinn, Angelina, Kilgore, Paris, Bossier Parish, Coastal Bend and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold to be the new Diboll CIty Manager
Diboll announces new city manager

Latest News

FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
WATCH: Lindale’s Judson Long catches deep pass for touchdown against Henderson
Lindale off to hot start in district play
Beckville Bearcats claw way into latest Top 10
FCA FIELDS OF FAITH
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night