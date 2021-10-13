Kilgore men, Trinity Valley women picked for top spots in Region XIV preseason polls

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore men’s basketball team and Trinity County women’s basketball teams have been picked at the top of the NJCAA Region XIV preseason polls.

The Rangers are picked at the top of the East Zone after making the 2021 NJCAA National Tournament last season. Kilgore had eight first place votes. They are followed by Navarro, Trinity Valley, Tyler, Panola, Paris and Bossier Parish. In the South Zone Lee College, led by former Angelina College head coach Nick Wade picked up the top spot with eight first place votes. They were followed by Blinn, Lamar State-PA, Jacksonville, Angelina, Costal Bend and Victoria.

On the women’s side, Trinity Valley topped the poll with eight first place votes, They were followed by Tyler, Panola, Blinn, Angelina, Kilgore, Paris, Bossier Parish, Coastal Bend and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.