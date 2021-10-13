East Texas Now Business Break
KTRE night opens up Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches

Parents, teachers and volunteers make the Pineywoods Fair a success. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Pineywoods Fair organizers and participants are looking forward to Wednesday night when the fair officially begins with KTRE night.

However, a fun prelude came Tuesday afternoon with the rabbit show.

This is often a child’s first experience with show animals.

Broilers, hogs, goats and lambs will be exhibited at the Pineywoods Fair starting tomorrow.

All the fun can be had through Sunday at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.

For a complete schedule go to this link.

