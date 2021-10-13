Lindale off to a hot start in district play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Each week, most of us check the standings to see where our teams stack up against the competition and our expectations. For the Lindale Eagles, the concerning record for some was a non-factor to them as they started district play.

“That was a good feeling to fly under the radar, because up until that point, we had not,” said coach Chris Cochran. “Everybody kind of had a target on our back, not that there’s anything wrong with that, it kind of comes with the territory.”

After a 1-3 start, the Eagles have ripped off three straight district wins, including against undefeated Chapel Hill and last week against Henderson. Behind a strong running game and dynamic passing offense, there is a grit and determination to set their own standard.

“We have expectations for ourselves,” said receiver Jacob Seekford. “Last year is just in the rearview mirror and we are just working and getting better every week trying to improve on the little things because details are what’s important around here and it’s playing with relentless effort and then that’s how we are winning games.”

As the District of Doom catches some teams off guard, Cochran knows that now is not the time to just work with what you’ve got.

“Now it’s a race to see who can improve the most at this point in the season,” said Cochran. “You know you’re in week 8 so it’s like who can get better faster. Who has already peaked. We don’t want to peak.”

Seekford agrees, and sees the specific areas where the team is improving.

“The run game, taking shots, stuff like that,” said Seekford. “I think we’ve got a good thing going.”

