East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

No.8 Lufkin, Huntington pick up Tuesday night volleyball wins

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers volleyball team won their 13th straight match on Tuesday night with a sweep of Jacksonville,

It was also the ninth straight sweep for the No.8 Lady Pack. Kelby Coutee led the team with 8 kills followed by Natlie Cox and Courtnee Morgan at six a piece. Libby Flores had 16 assists. Morgna Kier had five aces and Bree Hodges had 16 digs.

Lufkin pushed their record to 32-4. Lufkin will host Huntsville on Friday.

In Huntington the Devilettes beat rival Diboll 3-1. Kaylee Rivenbark led the way with 4 aces and 5 digs, Callie Neal had 2 aces, 11 digs and 8 assists, Jenna Jones totaled 2 aces, 5 digs and 7 assists, Anna Claire Johnson recorded 4 aces and 5 digs, Layla Hlavaty finished with 7 digs, Kenzie McCaslin had 4 kills. Huntington moves to 21-12 overall and will play at Corrigan on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez

Latest News

Beckville Bearcats claw way into latest Top 10
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
No.8 Lufkin, Huntington pick up Tuesday night volleyball wins
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
WATCH: Lindale’s Judson Long catches deep pass for touchdown against Henderson
Lindale off to a hot start in district play