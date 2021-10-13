No.8 Lufkin, Huntington pick up Tuesday night volleyball wins

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers volleyball team won their 13th straight match on Tuesday night with a sweep of Jacksonville,

It was also the ninth straight sweep for the No.8 Lady Pack. Kelby Coutee led the team with 8 kills followed by Natlie Cox and Courtnee Morgan at six a piece. Libby Flores had 16 assists. Morgna Kier had five aces and Bree Hodges had 16 digs.

Lufkin pushed their record to 32-4. Lufkin will host Huntsville on Friday.

In Huntington the Devilettes beat rival Diboll 3-1. Kaylee Rivenbark led the way with 4 aces and 5 digs, Callie Neal had 2 aces, 11 digs and 8 assists, Jenna Jones totaled 2 aces, 5 digs and 7 assists, Anna Claire Johnson recorded 4 aces and 5 digs, Layla Hlavaty finished with 7 digs, Kenzie McCaslin had 4 kills. Huntington moves to 21-12 overall and will play at Corrigan on Friday.

