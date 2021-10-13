East Texas Now Business Break
Police dog released after spending 9 days in the ICU

By Amanda Alvarado and Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, is out of the intensive care unit after being shot while responding to an vehicle burglary.

Joker was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Staff said while the situation seemed bleak, Joker responded well to treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” the dog’s medical summary said.

On Sept. 29, after being in the ICU for nine days, Joker was released from the hospital.

He was able to walk out on his own, but hospital staff say he has a long way to go before he is fully recovered.

Deputies say he is improving every day.

Joker will need to rest for five to 12 weeks. He has a feeding tube and will be evaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

