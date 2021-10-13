Sheriff’s deputies in McLennan County looking for inmate who escaped in West area

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Anthony Williams, 39, an inmate who escaped in the West area.

Williams was a trustee doing work detail outside the West city limits when he allegedly stole a van and took off shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials told News 10 Williams was convicted of “petty crimes” prior to this incident.

A helicopter is involved in the search from the air.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.