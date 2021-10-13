East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available

These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family gatherings, or things associated with travel, such as flying an airplane or staying in hotels.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M researchers released the results of a nationwide study they did on people engaging in what health experts considered risky behaviors before COVID-19 vaccines became available.

These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family gatherings, or things associated with travel, such as flying an airplane or staying in hotels. They found roughly 60% of respondents engaged in at least one of those activities, while about 17% engaged in four or more.

Jay Maddock is a public health professor at Texas A&M and one of the primary conductors of the study.

“What’s interesting is, what we call the local leisure behaviors - visiting family and friends, eating inside a restaurant, going to a bar - tended to have different predictors than travel behaviors, like taking an airplane or staying in a hotel,” Maddock said. “Kind of what we normally expect for the local behaviors, things like being younger, not thinking that COVID is going to be as bad if you get it, some fiscal conservative things that came out of the political arena at the time, that was different than the people who took an airplane or stayed in a hotel, who tended to be wealthier and better educated.”

Maddock says that finding surprised them because people who are wealthier and better educated tend to be more averse to risky public health behaviors.

”The biggest surprise we saw in the data is that having a pre-existing condition was not related to any of the risk behaviors,” Maddock said. “So if you had asthma, you were obese, you had COPD, over and over again, it’s more risky, right? It’s more risky that if you get COVID, it’s going to be a lot worse. It didn’t make a difference in any of the behaviors that people did.”

The study surveyed over 2,500 American adults, ranging in ages as young as 18 to older than 90. Maddock says it shows that public health messaging about susceptibility to viruses needs to be better during future pandemics.

“If you look early in the pandemic, and really through it, the idea of COVID is not dangerous for young people, and we saw this right when spring break started in 2020 and all of our college students head out to spring break because it wasn’t considered risky,” Maddock said. “The idea of perceived severity, which is a strong factor in a lot of behaviors, if it’s not severe, then why shouldn’t I do it? That was interesting.”

He says one of the things about pandemics is they deal with emerging data, which often drives the desire to get out there and say something.

“I think some of the early messaging that COVID is not serious among younger people was problematic because that’s what kind of got the widespread, initial wave that we saw in March and April where a lot of college students were traveling and not taking precautions,” Maddock said. “Maybe they didn’t get that sick, but they helped spread the disease to their parents and grandparents and other people in the community.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Latest News

William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent
Davis Trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths