Tyler County sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 men in connection with church burglary

Pitued are Justn Chaison (left) and Jared Saulsbury. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyle County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to a burglary that occurred at the Oak Grove Church located between Spurger and Fred on Oct. 9.

According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO deputies received word that the church had been burglarized on Oct. 9.

“The pastor was able to identify items taken from the church from photos that were provided by an anonymous source,” the Facebook post stated.

TCSO deputies also watched surveillance video from the church and identified a man seen taking items from the church.

At that point, TCSO deputies obtained and executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 4550. The deputies who executed the search warrant were able to recover most of the items that were stolen.

While the TCSO deputies were speaking to the people at the residence Jared Saulsbury, 17, of Silsbee, and Justin Chaison, 20, of Spurger, admitted to breaking into the church, the Facebook post stated.

Chaison was the one whom deputies identified in the surveillance footage, the Facebook post stated.

Chaison and Saulsbury were both arrested and charged with burglary of a building. The Facebook post stated. Both men were taken to the Tyler County Jail.

