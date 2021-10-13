Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be breezy and warm with mostly cloudy skies and highs ranging anywhere from the middle to upper 80s. Scattered showers are already developing across our northwestern counties as well as a good chunk of Central and North Texas, and scattered rain will remain in the forecast throughout the day. Rain chances will actually increase overnight tonight and throughout the day tomorrow as a potent upper-level system and slow moving cold front will drive showers and storms over East Texas during this time frame. This slow moving cold front will finally make a push through East Texas on Friday, with northern counties seeing an end to the rain late in the afternoon and Deep East Texas drying out by late Friday evening. Conditions will quickly clear out and cool off behind our cold front with mornings ranging in the upper 40s to lower 50s this weekend as highs warm into the comfortable middle 70s! Sunshine reigns supreme for the start of next week as well as highs slowly begin to warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

