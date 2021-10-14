East Texas Now Business Break
Butterball recalls ground turkey products

The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger grocery stores.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns.

The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products.

The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores.

It includes 40-ounce trays of “farm to family Butterball all-natural ground turkey” with a sell-by date of Oct. 18 and 3-pound Kroger fresh ground turkey with sell-by date of Oct. 17.

People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

Butterball has more information on the recall online at Butterball.com.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

