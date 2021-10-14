Central Cross Country sweeps 21-3A District meet

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Central Cross Country teams walked away with wins in both the varsity boys and girls competitions at the 21-3A cross country meet.

On the boys side Diboll’s Juan Silva won the individual competition with a time of 17:41. Miguel de la Cruz and Rodrigo Rubio of Central finished in second and third with a time of 17.54.

Central won the team competition on the boy’s side with 35 points. Corrigan was second with 74 points and Diboll finished third with 75 points. All three will go on to the Area race.

On the girl’s side Paige Layton and Paris Colgan of Central Heights finished first and second. Layton ran 13:50. Colgan ran 14:01. Central had the next three finishers, Monica Zamarripa, Julia Pyeatt and Grace Brown to round out the top 5.

The Central girls placed first with 29 points. Central Heights was second with 49 points and Huntington was third with 86 points. All three will move on the the Area race.

