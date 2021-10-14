East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin

The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the Restoration Wine Bar.(City of Lufkin)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An electrical issue ignited a small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin Thursday morning.

The incident, which occurred around 7:20 a.m., resulted in the closure of several nearby roads, though South First Street has since been reopened.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said his preliminary investigation shows that an electrical issue with a drink cooler in the bar area started the fire.

An electrical issue is cited as the cause of a small fire at Lufkin's Restoration Bistro...
An electrical issue is cited as the cause of a small fire at Lufkin's Restoration Bistro Thursday morning. The venue's owners expect the business to reopen next week.(City of Lufkin)

Due to a quick response time, the fire damage was minimal and no other businesses or residences in the building were affected. There is some smoke and water damage to the restaurant.

Residents on the second floor and construction workers on the third floor were evacuated, and no injuries occurred.

The building owner said that following cleanup, the restaurant will be open by early next week, if not sooner.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
Pitued are Justn Chaison (left) and Jared Saulsbury. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office...
Tyler County sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 men in connection with church burglary
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing traffic re-route from N.E. Stallings Drive to FM 1878 in Nacogdoches
Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold to be the new Diboll CIty Manager
Diboll announces new city manager

Latest News

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches Police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing traffic re-route from N.E. Stallings Drive to FM 1878 in Nacogdoches
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions