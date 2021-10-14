Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An electrical issue ignited a small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin Thursday morning.

The incident, which occurred around 7:20 a.m., resulted in the closure of several nearby roads, though South First Street has since been reopened.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said his preliminary investigation shows that an electrical issue with a drink cooler in the bar area started the fire.

An electrical issue is cited as the cause of a small fire at Lufkin's Restoration Bistro Thursday morning. The venue's owners expect the business to reopen next week. (City of Lufkin)

Due to a quick response time, the fire damage was minimal and no other businesses or residences in the building were affected. There is some smoke and water damage to the restaurant.

Residents on the second floor and construction workers on the third floor were evacuated, and no injuries occurred.

The building owner said that following cleanup, the restaurant will be open by early next week, if not sooner.

