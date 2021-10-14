East Texas Now Business Break
Connally ISD teacher arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(CBS News)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Bruner was arrested Thursday morning and his arrest was announced during a news conference meant to update county residents on the arrest of an inmate who escaped a day earlier.

The teacher allegedly communicated with an undercover deputy participating in an operation meant to combat human trafficking.

Bruner allegedly exchanged photos and lewd texts with whom he believed to be a minor, investigators said.

The Connally ISD website lists a Timothy Bruner as a second grade teacher at Connally Primary School.

No further information was provided. This is a developing story.

