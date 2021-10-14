East Texas Now Business Break
Feds launch investigation into Texas’ troubled youth lockups

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into allegations of widespread...
The Justice Department has launched an investigation into allegations of widespread mistreatment at Texas' embattled youth lockups, where at least 11 staffers have been arrested on sexual abuse charges in recent years.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Justice Department has launched an investigation into allegations of widespread mistreatment at Texas’ embattled youth lockups, where at least 11 staffers have been arrested on sexual abuse charges in recent years.

The move by the Biden administration on Wednesday is the latest sign of trouble for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, which for more than a decade has been beset by scandal, staff shakeups and investigations into allegations of abuse.

Just last week, a former coach at a West Texas facility was arrested on charges alleging that he touched the breast of an 18-year-old in custody.

