First Alert: A much-advertised cold front will bring in fall weather this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The added cloud cover from the pockets of rain today have curtailed the temperatures, keeping us cooler than in recent days. However, the muggy air is still in place.

A few spotty showers will continue through the early evening hours before skies turn mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the lower 70′s.

Friday will be our last considerable warm and muggy day before a much-advertised cold front greets us with its presence late in the day. A low-end, 30% chance of rain may accompany the frontal passage when it sweeps through the Piney Woods on Friday afternoon.

This frontal passage will usher in much cooler, drier, and refreshing air just in time for the weekend.

With cool, breezy, northerly winds coming in behind the cold front, we will be in store for some fantastic weather this weekend and early next week as high pressure dominates our weather landscape.

This will lead to chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons under starlit skies and sun-filled afternoons from the weekend through early next week. This will be our first, real taste of fall as there will be noticeable chill in the air, especially in the morning hours when wake-up temperatures bottom out in the upper 40′s on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Look for winds to shift back to the southeast by the middle of next week. This will lead to a gradual warming trend before another cold front looks to arrive with a low-end rain chance by next Thursday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.