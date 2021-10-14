Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Louisiana state trooper has been arrested in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian incident that occurred on State Highway 63 in Jasper County on Aug. 29.

Patrick Bell, 45, of Merryville, is being held in the Jasper County Jail on an intoxication manslaughter charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000, according to a member of the jail staff.

According to a press release from the Louisiana State Police, Bell was arrested Wednesday.

“At the time of the crash, Bell was off-duty having been on workers’ compensation leave since 2017 with all law enforcement property already recovered by the department,” the press release stated.

Before he went on worker’s compensation leave, Bell had been assigned with patrol with Louisiana State Police Troop D since 2001.

The crash investigation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety showed that on Aug. 29, Bell was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra west on State Highway 63, the press release stated.

According to the press release, Bell’s pickup veered off the road and struck a pedestrian on the road’s shoulder. KJAS.com identified the victim as Frederic Joshua, 59, of Jasper.

“The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash,” the press release stated.

Shortly after the crash, authorities took a toxicology sample from Bell.

According to the press release, Texas authorities received the results of the toxicology test recently. It showed that Bell was over the legal limit for intoxication when the incident occurred.

“On October 13, 2021, TxDPS obtained an arrest warrant for Bell charging him with intoxication manslaughter,” the press release stated.

As a result of a combined effort involving Louisiana State Police and DPS, Bell was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, and he was taken to the Beauregard Parish Jail.

Bell was later transferred to the Jasper County Jail.

