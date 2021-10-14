East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

Latest News

The Comeback Kid
'The Comeback Kid' overcomes adversity to become top BMX rider in 7-state region
Attorney Timothy Ferguson says they’re seeking more than just a tuition refund to those...
Former Vista College students say class action lawsuit gives them renewed sense of hope
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions
17-year-old Hudson ISD student receives her private pilot license
17-year-old Hudson ISD student earns private pilot’s license
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
Nacogdoches agency raising awareness about domestic violence throughout October