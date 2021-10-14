East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches Police Identify woman killed in wreck

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision Wednesday evening has been identified.

According to a news release from the Nacogdoches Police Department Leigh Allum, 53, of Nacogdoches was the driver that was killed in a crash that took place in the 1700 block of N.E. Stallings Drive.

Chistopher Garsee, 43, of Nacogdoches was the driver of the second vehicle, Garsee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Nacogdoches Police and Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue were called to the area at around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Police and fire personnel found two cars in the roadway appearing to have been in a head-on collision, stated officials.

According to the news release the area just south of Starr Avenue (FM 1878) was closed for approximately five hours while officers and NPD Traffic Division investigated the cause of the wreck.

