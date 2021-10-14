East Texas Now Business Break
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at 361 Carnaby Drive NE.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police said a teen admitted to stabbing and killing his parents at their home Thursday morning.

Court documents obtained by KCRG state a 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton stabbed his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, at their house in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person at the property, and when officers arrived they found Orton covered in blood outside the home.

Authorities said he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them. He told officers he used an ax to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Investigators said the teen said he did it to “take charge of his life.”

The parents were found dead inside the home.

Orton was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

