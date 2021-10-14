S.C. lawyer Murdaugh charged with stealing insurance settlements from dead housekeeper’s family

East Texas Now Business Break
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper.

State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Florida, where his attorneys say he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head.

Warrants detailing the arrest on two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses were not immediately released.

But state police say they involve Murdaugh’s housekeeper for decades, Gloria Satterfield.

A lawsuit filed by the housekeeper’s sons says Murdaugh arranged for more than $4 million in insurance payments over Satterfield’s death but never turned the money over to her family.

