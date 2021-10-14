East Texas Now Business Break
Teens in Texarkana arrested after reportedly being caught with guns, marijuana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three teenage boys are in custody after allegedly being caught with guns and marijuana.

Officials with the Texarkana Texas Police Department say the three teens (ages 13, 14, and 16) were reportedly shooting at another boy near a hotel on Cowhorn Creek. The person who called 911 reported the teens had just left the area and were running across the parking lot of Central Mall.

Officers happened to be close by and were able to get there quickly. Police say the teens saw them coming and tried to hide in a loading dock at Dillard’s. Officers chased them, and caught up with them quickly.

Police say the 16-year-old had a backpack with him containing two handguns (one of which turned out to be stolen out of Illinois), a replica air pistol, and a small container of marijuana.

The three teens were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center. They’re all facing charges of evading arrest, while the teen with the backpack faces additional charges of deadly conduct (discharging a firearm), theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

