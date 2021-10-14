East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
Pitued are Justn Chaison (left) and Jared Saulsbury. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office...
Tyler County sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 men in connection with church burglary
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing traffic re-route from N.E. Stallings Drive to FM 1878 in Nacogdoches
Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold to be the new Diboll CIty Manager
Diboll announces new city manager

Latest News

Country singer Jason Aldean was not on the bus when it crashed.
Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA debates vaccine boosters for Moderna, J&J
Jason Aldean's equipment bus was involved in a crash along I-64 Thursday morning.
Jason Aldean's equipment bus involved in crash Thursday along I-64
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill