WebXtra: Lufkin Cross Country teams bring home district championships.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Boys and Girls teams both won their 16-5A championships Thursday morning on a rain soaked Lufkin High school campus.

On the girls side Jacksonville and Nacogdoches finished second and third and will move on as well.

On the boys side Lufkin Junior Kristopher Murphy Finished first overall. The team finished first ahead of Jacksonville and Huntsville. It was Lufkin’s 4th straight district title on the boys side.

