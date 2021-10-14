East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches agency raises awareness about domestic violence

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center of East Texas on Thursday sponsored an event in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Nacogdoches.

As one of the agency’s many efforts to spread awareness about domestic violence, the theme of Peace by Piece is unique in that it focuses on the image of a jigsaw puzzle piece to illustrate the multi-faceted approach needed to address the complex issue.

Executive director Whitney Burran says everyone plays a role in putting end to domestic violence.

The Family Crisis Center serves nine Deep East Texas counties with outreach offices in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, SFA, Center and Crockett. Proceeds from thrift stores support the work. They are in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The hotline number is 1-800-828-7233.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Pitued are Justn Chaison (left) and Jared Saulsbury. (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office...
Tyler County sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 men in connection with church burglary
A mother and daughter in Los Angeles are accused of murder after police say they performed an...
2 women arrested for allegedly performing illegal, fatal cosmetic surgical procedure

Latest News

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
WebXtra: Domestic Violence
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 17,574 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident