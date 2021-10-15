East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

Latest News

TJ Mack, a 5-year-old boy who was burned in a fire and lost his mother, is honored with being...
5-year-old boy who survived fire is police chief for a day in Miami
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says