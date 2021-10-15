Corrigan Bulldogs playing with fire and passion

CORRIGAN, Texas (KLTV) - Through the first six games of the season, the Corrigan Bulldogs have doubled their win total from all of 2020.

At 4-2, the team is looking to move to 5-2 and 2-1 in district when they host Anderson-Shiro.

“We talked all off season and this year about our motto is which is out hit out hustle and outlast,” head coach Brett Ratliff said. “I think we had opportunities to win all six out of the games that we have played. We are 4-2. I like where were are at. Our boys are playing with fire and passion right now.”

Last year’s 2-8 season ended a 22 year run of making the playoffs for Corrigan. It was a run that started when Ratliff was a player at Corrigan. As his first year as being the head coach at Corrigan, Ratliff took it personally and made no excuses as the team entered the offseason.

“We were a young football team and then you went into the toughest year of high school in history with COVID-19,” Ratliff said. “These boys had an opportunity this year to get into offseason and do what I do believe what I believe. They have really bought in and you can see the change right now. Hopefully we can get back to the winning ways we are supposed to have here.”

The way the season is shaping up, Corrigan has a chance to be 7-2 entering the final week of the season against state ranked Newton. Ratliff knows the chances of the team making the playoffs is favorable but he is only worried about Anderson-Shiro.

“I think you will see that race take shape after Friday night. We know we can be undefeated in district heading into that final week against Newton but we have to win this week to do that. We are focused on this game and winning Friday night.”

Kickoff in Corrigan is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.