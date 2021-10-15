East Texas Now Business Break
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn

Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Lufkin man Thursday in connection to allegations that he promoted child pornography.

Trey Wesley Hope, 23, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a promotion of child pornography charge on Thursday. He was released later that day after he posted bail on a $50,000 bond.

According to a press release, the arrest occurred after DPS special agents started working on leads generated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“DPS Special Agents launched the investigation in July,” the press release stated. “As a result of investigative efforts, agents obtained an image of underage victims belonging to Trey Hope, 23, from Lufkin.”

A Trinity County judge issued a warrant for Hope, and he was arrested Thursday. After Hope’s arrest, he was taken to the Angelina County Jail.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

