East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Thursday, the FDA authorized booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The shots authorized will be half the dose of the original vaccine series.

Dr Ed explained why the Moderna boosters will only be half the original dosage, “If we only use a half dose, then there’s more vaccine eligible for the vaccine series that everybody wants which we know is pretty effective to begin with, maybe even a little more effective than the Pfizer vaccine and J&J in certain populations like transplant patients.”

Dr. Ed said if the Merck pill receives approval, it will be a much more efficient way to treat COVID-19 patients. “Is it a game-changer? Oh yeah. How many people, this way we don’t have to fill out a gazillion forms, make an appointment, have set times when people can come to get their infusion, sit there for an hour, get an IV and all the other things that go through it, this way we can treat people without having to do the majority of it.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

Latest News

Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Lufkin Serve One Another
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill a ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval