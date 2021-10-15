First Alert: Winds of change will bring in much cooler temperatures for the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to a 30% chance of showers through sunset this evening before the gusty, north winds usher in the drier and much cooler air into the Piney Woods as a cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods this evening.

It will remain blustery overnight and throughout the day on Saturday as northerly winds will usher in much cooler air and a taste of fall to East Texas.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50′s before sun-filled skies and cool breezes lead to daytime highs only reaching the middle 70′s on Saturday afternoon.

With cool, breezy, northerly winds coming in behind the cold front, we will be in store for some fantastic weather this weekend and early next week as high pressure dominates our weather landscape.

This will lead to chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons under starlit skies and sun-filled afternoons from the weekend through early next week.

This will be our first, real taste of fall as there will be noticeable chill in the air, especially in the morning hours when wake-up temperatures bottom out in the upper 40′s on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Outside of some thin, high clouds passing overhead on Sunday, it will be a great weekend to get outside to soak up some vitamin ‘D’, while also partaking in the cool, refreshing air.

Look for winds to shift back to the southeast by the middle of next week. This will lead to a gradual warming trend before another cold front looks to arrive with a low-end rain chance by next Thursday.

