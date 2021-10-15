East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We are starting off our end to the work week on a bit of a warm and muggy note.. but some big changes arrive later today in the form of a potent cold front. A few showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible along this front as it quickly pushes south through ETX, but the rain will be out of the area by this evening so there will not be any major impacts to any area high school football games! Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s for most of East Texas ahead of the cold front but will quickly drop once the front passes through as breezy northwesterly winds begin to blow. Skies clear out overnight and we have nothing but sunshine to enjoy this weekend. Morning lows for Saturday and Sunday will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with highs sitting very comfortable in the 70s. A gradual warming trend begins on Monday as highs begin to crawl back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Monday - Wednesday. Clouds increase early on Wednesday and spotty rain chances move in by Thursday ahead of cold front number 2. This second front isn’t looking as strong as the one arriving today, but it should still keep temperatures near or even slightly below seasonal averages. Enjoy the weekend!

