Friday’s Weather: Cold front arrives today!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds this morning and another warm start with temperatures in the 70s. Expect south winds this morning to gradually turn out of the west by midday and then the northwest this afternoon. The winds behind today’s cold front will be blustery with gusts up to 20 mph at times. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower along the cold front and skies will be clearing behind the front by late afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s just ahead of the front and then fall into the 70s by the end of the work day. Football fans can expect temperatures falling into the 60s shortly after kickoff tonight. Sunshine and very fall like weather is expected this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.