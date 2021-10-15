Gibbons Creek electric plant implosion planned for Friday morning

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station will be imploded on Oct. 15.

“This plant implosion is part of the already announced shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as future environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds,” states the press release from Charah Solutions.

“Charah Solutions plans to redevelop the property in an environmentally conscious manner that will expand economic activity and benefit the surrounding communities through job creation, promotion of industry, support of the tax base, as well as restoring the property to a state that will enable it to be put to its best potential use,” the press release continues. “Potential redevelopment uses for the property include solar, battery, and energy storage options which utilize the existing transmission system, maximization of the reservoir’s potential, re-use of the vast rail system, and other industrial uses.”

Authorities ask that the public be advised of the implosion and not call 9-1-1 to report it.

The implosion will happen at 9 a.m.

The public viewing area for the implosion is the Gibbons Creek Reservoir Park & Campground at 9570 County Road 171, Anderson.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.