Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave

United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time...
United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time to make their case.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - United Airlines employees who are suing the airline over its vaccine mandate will get more time to make their case.

A federal judge in Texas ordered United not to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they are seeking a medical or religious exemption from mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

The judge said he was acting because United promise not to act against the unvaccinated employees will expire before he can issue a ruling in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

