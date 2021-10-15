East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 50 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child

James Lee Bates, 36
James Lee Bates, 36(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 50 years without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents reveal James Lee Bates repeatedly sexually abused a child under the age of 14 for several months in 2018.

The case was investigated by the Lubbock Police Department and Child Protective Services.

This case was set for a jury trial on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Bates has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since April 30, 2019.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
The city of Lufkin has closed down several roads Thursday morning due to a small blaze in the...
Electrical issue cited as cause of small fire at Restoration Bistro in Lufkin
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident

Latest News

Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Outreach program aims to serve Lufkin in myriad ways
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Lufkin Serve One Another is an outreach program developed by missionaries at the Church of...
WebXtra: Lufkin Serve One Another
Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval
Dr. Ed calls Merck pill a ‘game-changer’ if it receives approval