East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Some Central Texas students asked to BYOU: bring your own utensils to eat at school

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX)-- McGregor ISD is asking students to bring their own utensils for lunch as the district struggles to get access to paper and plastic goods.

The lack of plasticware in the district is part of a larger nationwide supply chain issue affecting various industries. There is also currently a shortage of plastic reportedly caused by the pandemic.

“Things that we were purchasing in the spring are in very short supply or have been discontinued,” said McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon.

The district Friday announced it would only provide plastic utensils for students who purchase a meal at school. Students who bring their own lunch are asked to also bring their own utensils or “BYOU.”

The district superintendent, however, says he is concerned they soon may not be able to provide utensils even for students who purchase school meals.

“We held off on making this decision as long as we could but it’s very possible that we could run out,” Lenamon said.

In the back storage room at McGregor Elementary School there were only two boxes of plastic cutlery kits remaining as of Friday afternoon.

Lenamon said that supply of 2,000 kits would only last about three to four days for the 430 students at the campus.

Lenamon said the district has been looking to purchase from new vendors, but they too are having difficulty meeting demand.

On top of the plasticware shortage, they’re also experiencing a shortage of workers, like many school districts. They’re asking parents and families to be understanding and cooperative in the mean time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Hope (Source: Angelina County Jail)
DPS special agents arrest Lufkin man in connection with child porn
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
DNA key in revisiting 2 Kilgore cold case murders
A 53-year-old woman from Nacogdoches who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision...
Nacogdoches police Identify woman killed in wreck
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Children's color run at Ellen Trout Zoo
Children’s Color Run raises money for organization to help foot illness in Uganda
Pictured is the four-wheeler that was recovered after a burglary investigation by the Shelby...
Shelby County authorities arrest man in connection with home burglary on FM 138
Saturday Weather Trivia 10-16-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Ago Today: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen