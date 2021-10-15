Stephen F Austin State University names Lufkin ISD a distinguished high school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F Austin State University named Lufkin High School a distinguished high school allowing for special opportunities.

Friday SFA announced their plans to partner with Lufkin High School to provide scholarship opportunities to graduating Lufkin seniors. Superintendent Lynn Torres said the partnership waives the 50 dollar application fee, and seniors graduating within the top 30 percent of their class are guaranteed admission to SFA.

“They’ve removed the financial barrier, they’ve removed the application barrier and to know that they’re automatically going to be admitted is a great thing for our students and we celebrate that,” Torres said.

This is the first time Lufkin ISD has been chosen as a designated high school.

“It’s in the best interest of the community because wherever they study and get their college degrees they’re more likely to stay in this area and also work so it’s important to keep our communities vibrant,” Torres said.

Lufkin senior Regina Alexander said she plans to take advantage of these opportunities.

“For sure. Now that I’ve heard all the opportunities provided it definitely affects my decision.”

Lufkin senior Guillermo Muniz said partnerships like this make him feel taken care of as a student.

“Oh yes of course that was actually one of my main options and after listening to everything they have to offer I mean it’s pretty exciting,” Muniz said.

Lufkin ISD students ranking in the top 10 percent of their class will receive 5,000 dollars per year and students ranking in the 11-25 percent of their class with a 3.0 GPA or higher will receive 3,000 dollars per year in scholarships through the partnership.

